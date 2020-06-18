All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

47 Bradford Road

47 Bradford Road · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186
Milton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton. This recently renovated single family comes with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 1 car detached garage. The brand new kitchen has a large beautiful island and new appliances. The formal dining area is generously sized with hardwood floors and the large living room has a decorative fireplace. The property comes with plenty of storage and private front/back yards, The property is centrally located close to the Cunningham school and park along with public transportation, shops and restaurants. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532038 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Bradford Road have any available units?
47 Bradford Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Bradford Road have?
Some of 47 Bradford Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bradford Road currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bradford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Bradford Road pet-friendly?
No, 47 Bradford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 47 Bradford Road offer parking?
Yes, 47 Bradford Road does offer parking.
Does 47 Bradford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Bradford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Bradford Road have a pool?
No, 47 Bradford Road does not have a pool.
Does 47 Bradford Road have accessible units?
No, 47 Bradford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Bradford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Bradford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Bradford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Bradford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
