47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton. This recently renovated single family comes with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 1 car detached garage. The brand new kitchen has a large beautiful island and new appliances. The formal dining area is generously sized with hardwood floors and the large living room has a decorative fireplace. The property comes with plenty of storage and private front/back yards, The property is centrally located close to the Cunningham school and park along with public transportation, shops and restaurants. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532038 ]