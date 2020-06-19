38 Cedar Terrace

Amenities

A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout, Modern Recess lighting, Full insulation, new windows, speakers in ceiling on main level. Milton is an excellent place to live. It also has a fantastic school system with an English and French Immersion program. The house is 1 mile from North Quincy on the Red Line and 1 mile from 93 N and S, 7 miles from downtown Boston. The house is in East Milton and is walking distance to Starbucks, Fruit Center (gourmet grocery store), Dunkin Donuts and many other restaurants and shops. The town has a community pool, a well-stocked library and much, much more. Presidents golf course is 1/2 mile. Excellent neighborhood with wonderful families.