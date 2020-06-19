All apartments in Milton
38 Cedar Terrace

38 Cedar Terrace Street · (781) 843-3200
Location

38 Cedar Terrace Street, Milton, MA 02186
Montclair

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout, Modern Recess lighting, Full insulation, new windows, speakers in ceiling on main level. Milton is an excellent place to live. It also has a fantastic school system with an English and French Immersion program. The house is 1 mile from North Quincy on the Red Line and 1 mile from 93 N and S, 7 miles from downtown Boston. The house is in East Milton and is walking distance to Starbucks, Fruit Center (gourmet grocery store), Dunkin Donuts and many other restaurants and shops. The town has a community pool, a well-stocked library and much, much more. Presidents golf course is 1/2 mile. Excellent neighborhood with wonderful families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Cedar Terrace have any available units?
38 Cedar Terrace has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Cedar Terrace have?
Some of 38 Cedar Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Cedar Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
38 Cedar Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Cedar Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 38 Cedar Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace offer parking?
No, 38 Cedar Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Cedar Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 38 Cedar Terrace has a pool.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace have accessible units?
No, 38 Cedar Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Cedar Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Cedar Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Cedar Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
