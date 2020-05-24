10 Shadowbrook Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit. This spacious unit features a cabinet packed kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters, fully appliance, Spacious dining room/living room combo with a balcony off of the living room, master bedroom, with a half bathroom as well as a spacious walk in closet. Close to major routes and highways! There is also an indoor, inground pool for your year round enjoyment and tennis courts! Landlord allowing your cat! Will not last!! Call today for your private showing, will not disappoint! Please, need verifiable income and decent credit. null



Terms: One year lease