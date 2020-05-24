All apartments in Milford
Find more places like 10 Shadowbrook Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford, MA
/
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

10 Shadowbrook Ln.

10 Shadowbrook Lane · (508) 685-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milford
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA 01757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit. This spacious unit features a cabinet packed kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters, fully appliance, Spacious dining room/living room combo with a balcony off of the living room, master bedroom, with a half bathroom as well as a spacious walk in closet. Close to major routes and highways! There is also an indoor, inground pool for your year round enjoyment and tennis courts! Landlord allowing your cat! Will not last!! Call today for your private showing, will not disappoint! Please, need verifiable income and decent credit. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have any available units?
10 Shadowbrook Ln. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have?
Some of 10 Shadowbrook Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Shadowbrook Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Shadowbrook Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Shadowbrook Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. offer parking?
No, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. has a pool.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Shadowbrook Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Shadowbrook Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Shadowbrook Ln.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Milford 1 BedroomsMilford 2 Bedrooms
Milford Apartments with BalconyMilford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Milford Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MA
Framingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity