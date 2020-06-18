All apartments in Methuen Town
Find more places like Summit Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Methuen Town, MA
/
Summit Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Summit Place

142 Pleasant Valley Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Methuen Town
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

142 Pleasant Valley Street, Methuen Town, MA 01844
The North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
media room
Beautiful, luxury community in Methuen within a 2 minute drive to 495 and the Lowell Connector. There's plenty of conveniences with a Target, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, and restaurants all within a 5 minute drive! The apartment features: -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Central Air Conditioning -Modern, fully applianced kitchens -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher / Disposal -Spacious Layouts -Modern Bathrooms -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -44 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds -Fitness Center -Community Room with Fireplace -Community movie theater -Billiards room -Outdoor Heated Pool -Dog Park -Professional on-site management -24-Hour Emergency Maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and Availability are subject to change without notice -1/2 Month Broker Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Place have any available units?
Summit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Methuen Town, MA.
What amenities does Summit Place have?
Some of Summit Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Place is pet friendly.
Does Summit Place offer parking?
No, Summit Place does not offer parking.
Does Summit Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Place have a pool?
Yes, Summit Place has a pool.
Does Summit Place have accessible units?
No, Summit Place does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summit Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St
Methuen Town, MA 01844

Similar Pages

Methuen Town 1 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 Bedrooms
Methuen Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMethuen Town Apartments with Balcony
Methuen Town Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MA
Swampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity