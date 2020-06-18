Summit Place

Amenities
Beautiful, luxury community in Methuen within a 2 minute drive to 495 and the Lowell Connector. There's plenty of conveniences with a Target, Home Depot, AMC movie theatre, and restaurants all within a 5 minute drive! The apartment features: -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Central Air Conditioning -Modern, fully applianced kitchens -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher / Disposal -Spacious Layouts -Modern Bathrooms -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -44 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds -Fitness Center -Community Room with Fireplace -Community movie theater -Billiards room -Outdoor Heated Pool -Dog Park -Professional on-site management -24-Hour Emergency Maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and Availability are subject to change without notice -1/2 Month Broker Fee
Terms: One year lease