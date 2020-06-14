/
1 bedroom apartments
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
853 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
768 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
832 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Belvidere
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
South West
27 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Haverhill
24 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1-3 Lancelot Court
1 Lancelot Ct, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
572 sqft
Live or Work in Salem & Want a short commute? Short Term Ok- Flexible Lease Terms Less Than The Typical 1 Year Lease Requirement. Fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath condo comfortably like a home versus a hotel! Neutral carpets throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Main St U502
1360 Main Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with washer and dryer. Unit has forced hot air gas heat and central A.C. Small complex located on Route 38; but, set back from the road - so its very quiet.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
562 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
