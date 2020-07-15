32 Cottage ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally remodeled 3rd floor bright and spacious apartment. Open floor plan, generous sized rooms, Stackable washer/dryer included, IN the unit! Great location, just steps from town center to Commuter Station, restaurants, banks, Memorial recreation park, school complex, library, and shopping. Economical gas heat(tenant pays), ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED, Off street parking-2 spaces assigned. All tenants will be required to provide FULL Credit report showing all debts and credit scores. All references will be verified. Credit must be at least 640, 1st, last and security required. NO Pets or smoking of any kind allowed. Accompanied showings.