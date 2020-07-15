All apartments in Mansfield Center
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:21 PM

32 Cottage ST

32 Cottage Street · (508) 277-6941
Location

32 Cottage Street, Mansfield Center, MA 02048

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally remodeled 3rd floor bright and spacious apartment. Open floor plan, generous sized rooms, Stackable washer/dryer included, IN the unit! Great location, just steps from town center to Commuter Station, restaurants, banks, Memorial recreation park, school complex, library, and shopping. Economical gas heat(tenant pays), ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED, Off street parking-2 spaces assigned. All tenants will be required to provide FULL Credit report showing all debts and credit scores. All references will be verified. Credit must be at least 640, 1st, last and security required. NO Pets or smoking of any kind allowed. Accompanied showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Cottage ST have any available units?
32 Cottage ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Cottage ST have?
Some of 32 Cottage ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Cottage ST currently offering any rent specials?
32 Cottage ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Cottage ST pet-friendly?
No, 32 Cottage ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield Center.
Does 32 Cottage ST offer parking?
Yes, 32 Cottage ST offers parking.
Does 32 Cottage ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Cottage ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Cottage ST have a pool?
No, 32 Cottage ST does not have a pool.
Does 32 Cottage ST have accessible units?
No, 32 Cottage ST does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Cottage ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Cottage ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Cottage ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Cottage ST does not have units with air conditioning.
