Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming renovated single family rental in the Nook. If you're looking for a perfect little rental, this is it. One bedroom upstairs, one bedroom downstairs, updated bathroom with shower stall and newer appliances. All of the heating and cooling is handled by the Fujitsi units (3 total). There is a washer and dryer for the tenants use. Convenient location to Gray's Beach and quick access to the highway.