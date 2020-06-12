/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
16 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkinton
24 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinton
1 Unit Available
323 America Blvd.
323 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
13 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
4 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Tower Hill
5 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1154 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
43 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
22 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
West Framingham
71 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
West Framingham
43 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
1 Unit Available
114 Algonquin
114 Algonquin Trl, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1750 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent. Freshly painted with recent updates. Spacious main level with open floor plan for living room with gas fireplace & formal dining room area.
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the
