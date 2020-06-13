Apartment List
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Acres
1 Unit Available
64 6th Ave
64 Sixth Avenue, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
860 sqft
Updated, well maintained and clean as a whistle three bedroom apartment. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of natural light. Modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms complete the floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.
Results within 10 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
16 Dennett St.
16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
1 Adams Court
1 Adams Court, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Whitehall Lake Condominiums 3 Bedroom for Rent Includes heat and hot water. Great commuting location. Easy access to downtown Amesbury, Newburyport. Just five minutes to I-95 & I-495.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.

June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report. Haverhill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Haverhill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report. Haverhill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Haverhill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Haverhill rents held steady over the past month

Haverhill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Haverhill stand at $1,258 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,559 for a two-bedroom. Haverhill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Haverhill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Haverhill

    As rents have increased slightly in Haverhill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Haverhill is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Haverhill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,559 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Haverhill.
    • While Haverhill's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Haverhill than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

