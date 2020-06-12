Apartment List
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Mount Washington
20 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1087 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
923 sqft
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Lawrence Road
89 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 First Floor Apartment with a spacious back yard - Property Id: 24576 Small first floor 2 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with heat and hot water included full washer and dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
1 Unit Available
23-25 Pleasant St,
23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
68 Millville Street
68 Millville Street, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Fully renovated apartment for lease centrally located in Salem, NH for residents 55+! Apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, +/- 924 sqft with many updates including: new windows, new flooring, new toilet, new shower, new kitchen

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South West
1 Unit Available
7 Easton
7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
99999 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Haverhill
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
19 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report. Haverhill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Haverhill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Haverhill rents held steady over the past month

Haverhill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Haverhill stand at $1,258 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,559 for a two-bedroom. Haverhill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Haverhill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Haverhill

    As rents have increased slightly in Haverhill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Haverhill is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Haverhill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,559 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Haverhill.
    • While Haverhill's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Haverhill than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

