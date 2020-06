Amenities

Updated, well maintained and clean as a whistle three bedroom apartment. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of natural light. Modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms complete the floor plan. If you don't need a third bedroom the additional room would make a great home office or den. Close to Commuter Rail to Boston and convenient access to Rt. 495 & 93. No smoking and no pets. $40 credit check fee.