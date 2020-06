Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym air conditioning concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities concierge gym

Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be the right for you.



Terms: One year lease