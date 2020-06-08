5 Pirates Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Water views from this fully furnished Penthouse 2 bed, 2 bath condo with amazing views across the Harbor. This light filled home has 2 private decks & wonderful modern open concept living. No expense has been spared. The main level boasts of a kitchen w/ subzero fridge, stainless appliances & granite counter tops open to the living & dining rooms for easy entertaining. Upstairs the Master suite has a private bath, walk-in closet & dressing room, PLUS a spacious deck for nice outdoor entertaining - oh yes, and a Private cupola with spectacular views. Live close to Good Harbor Beach, North Shore Arts Association, Gloucester Stage, Rocky Neck, Museums & Bass Rocks Golf Club. Enjoy the vibe of many of Gloucester's finest restaurants. First level has easy access to enjoy fenced in back yard to grill. Live like you are on vacation and relax on your deck watching amazing sunsets as boats strolling by. You have never seen sunsets like this!! Sorry no pets or smoking.