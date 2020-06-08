All apartments in Gloucester
Gloucester, MA
5 Pirates Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

5 Pirates Lane

5 Pirates Lane · (978) 273-7627
Location

5 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930
East Gloucester

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1481 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Water views from this fully furnished Penthouse 2 bed, 2 bath condo with amazing views across the Harbor. This light filled home has 2 private decks & wonderful modern open concept living. No expense has been spared. The main level boasts of a kitchen w/ subzero fridge, stainless appliances & granite counter tops open to the living & dining rooms for easy entertaining. Upstairs the Master suite has a private bath, walk-in closet & dressing room, PLUS a spacious deck for nice outdoor entertaining - oh yes, and a Private cupola with spectacular views. Live close to Good Harbor Beach, North Shore Arts Association, Gloucester Stage, Rocky Neck, Museums & Bass Rocks Golf Club. Enjoy the vibe of many of Gloucester's finest restaurants. First level has easy access to enjoy fenced in back yard to grill. Live like you are on vacation and relax on your deck watching amazing sunsets as boats strolling by. You have never seen sunsets like this!! Sorry no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Pirates Lane have any available units?
5 Pirates Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Pirates Lane have?
Some of 5 Pirates Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Pirates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Pirates Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Pirates Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Pirates Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester.
Does 5 Pirates Lane offer parking?
No, 5 Pirates Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5 Pirates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Pirates Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Pirates Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Pirates Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Pirates Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Pirates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Pirates Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Pirates Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Pirates Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Pirates Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
