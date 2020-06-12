/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wadsworth
31 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
685 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
27 Church Ave
27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA