Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Bank Street
1 Unit Available
434 Linden Street, Apt. #2
434 Linden Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, storage in basement, 2 off-street parking spots, washer/dryer, dishwasher, balcony, plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Niagara
1 Unit Available
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F
213 Lowell Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available on or before 3/14/2020. 2nd floor, 3BR apartment. Freshly painted, bright lighting and hardwood floors. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent. Coin-op laundry in basement.

Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
Father Kelly
1 Unit Available
762 Globe St. Apt. 2-3
762 Globe Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Two 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fall River, MA for Rent! LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! Stylish and attractive 3-bedroom double parlor apartments in Fall River with all the fixings.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Columbia Street - 3 West
101 Columbia Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Columbia Street - 2 East, Unit 2 East
101 Columbia St, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 Massasoit Avenue
23 Massasoit Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Rental Available September 1st through til Dec 2021... Lovely 2000 sqft home with a nice open floor plan, 3 beds 2.5 baths located near a large field. Located in a peaceful setting in Bristol. PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1316 Anthony Road
1316 Anthony Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1466 sqft
This is not a yearly rental and NOT a COLLEGE rental for 2020/2021 school year..winter rental only available 9/7/2020 - 5/15/2021. Boater's paradise!! Waterfront with sunsets & view of Mt Hope Bridge. Open floor plan with water views from every room.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
50 River Street
50 River Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
THIS SUNFILLED HOME HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL CHEFS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, BATHS, MASTER SUITE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UP, HARDWOODS AND TWO BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, NICE SIZE DECK ON A CORNER LOT IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO RWU,
Results within 10 miles of Fall River

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
40 Old Main Road
40 Old Main Road, Newport County, RI
This gorgeous Cape Cod home has water views of the Watson Reservoir and is situated on a 2 acre lot where you have plenty of privacy. With 3,107 sq. ft. of living space, this home is perfect for year round living in Little Compton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
54 Wood Street
54 Wood Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1261 sqft
This gorgeous second floor apartment offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, large kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, formal dining room, hardwood floors, coin-op laundry, extra storage in basement and off street parking for one

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pine Hill Acres
1 Unit Available
796 Church Street
796 Church Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Large 3-4 bedroom Cape style home in a convenient North End location. This home features a large living room with a decorative brick fire place (non-functioning), and is partially open to the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. Formal dining and a separate office/playroom room. There's also a 6th bedroom/loft on the third floor for storage.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
245 High Street
245 High Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Centrally located on High Street - Close to Local Attractions & Waterfront. Spacious 1000 Sq.Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment on the 1st floor. Includes Washer Dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
20 Leland Point Drive
20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1617 sqft
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 East View Drive
27 East View Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2559 sqft
Long Term Rental $3,500/mo plus utilities - Short Term Rental $3000/week. The home maybe rented as furnished/partially furnished. Oversized Cape home with one car garage. Located on a quiet street near South Shore Beach.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

June 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fall River rent trends were flat over the past month

Fall River rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $870 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Providence Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Fall River, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Warwick, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.7%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fall River.
    • While Fall River's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

