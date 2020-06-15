14 Whelan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

Walk to Beach from this Country Charmer n the Cape - Property Id: 197610



For Summer Rentals Only From June-September in 2020

$2,900 per week

1800 sq. ft.

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Minimum Stay: 7 nights

About the Property

You'll fall in love with this gracious, sun-drenched Cape Cod farmhouse. Walk to the soft, white sands of Inman Beach (just 4/10s mi away) or sink into overstuffed furniture in the spacious, inviting great room. View Park with acres of walking & bike trails.



A/C units in bedrooms; ceiling fans throughout. Gas grill, lounge and patio furniture, picnic table and enclosed outdoor shower.



Below are the following dates for rent for the following properties.



Dennis port - 2020 summer rentals only

6/20 - 6/27 this week only will be $2,300.00

6/27 - 7/4

7/4 - 7/11

7/11 - 7/18

7/18 - 7/25

7/25 - 8-1

8/1 - 8/8

8/15 - 8/22

8/22 - 8/29

8/29 -9/5



Call Ken for more info at 617-479-1133 or Joanne at 508-202-2050 to reserve this lovely home.

No Pets Allowed



