Dennis Port, MA
14 Whelan Road
14 Whelan Road

14 Whelan Road · (781) 356-2552
Location

14 Whelan Road, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dennis Port

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Walk to Beach from this Country Charmer n the Cape - Property Id: 197610

For Summer Rentals Only From June-September in 2020
$2,900 per week
1800 sq. ft.
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Minimum Stay: 7 nights
About the Property
You'll fall in love with this gracious, sun-drenched Cape Cod farmhouse. Walk to the soft, white sands of Inman Beach (just 4/10s mi away) or sink into overstuffed furniture in the spacious, inviting great room. View Park with acres of walking & bike trails.

A/C units in bedrooms; ceiling fans throughout. Gas grill, lounge and patio furniture, picnic table and enclosed outdoor shower.

Below are the following dates for rent for the following properties.

Dennis port - 2020 summer rentals only
6/20 - 6/27 this week only will be $2,300.00
6/27 - 7/4
7/4 - 7/11
7/11 - 7/18
7/18 - 7/25
7/25 - 8-1
8/1 - 8/8
8/15 - 8/22
8/22 - 8/29
8/29 -9/5

Call Ken for more info at 617-479-1133 or Joanne at 508-202-2050 to reserve this lovely home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197610
Property Id 197610

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5548655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

