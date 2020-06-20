All apartments in Dedham
Find more places like 68 Clack St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dedham, MA
/
68 Clack St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

68 Clack St.

68 Clark Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dedham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA 02026
Downtown Dedham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood. A Spacious, Eat-in Kitchen with Faux Granite-Countertops Comes with an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, and Good Cabinets, and Adjoins a Sunny Dining Room Area, as Well as a Smaller Bedroom, and Ceramic-Tiled Bathroom. Natural Hardwood Floors are Throughout Including Inside the Master Bedroom Which Offers Two Closets. This Lead Paint-Certified Unit is Pet-Friendly (Small Dog Only), and Offers Laundry-Hook-Ups in the Basement. Outdoor Space Includes a Front Porch, a Huge, Shared Back Yard, Plus 1 Car Off-Street Parking in the Driveway. Parking for an Additional Car is an Extra $75 Per Month. Tenant to Pay for Gas Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity for Lights and Appliances. Seeking Quiet, Respectable Tenants. Good Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Clack St. have any available units?
68 Clack St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Clack St. have?
Some of 68 Clack St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Clack St. currently offering any rent specials?
68 Clack St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Clack St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Clack St. is pet friendly.
Does 68 Clack St. offer parking?
Yes, 68 Clack St. does offer parking.
Does 68 Clack St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Clack St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Clack St. have a pool?
No, 68 Clack St. does not have a pool.
Does 68 Clack St. have accessible units?
No, 68 Clack St. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Clack St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Clack St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Clack St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Clack St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 68 Clack St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir
Dedham, MA 02026
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave
Dedham, MA 02132
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way
Dedham, MA 02026

Similar Pages

Dedham 1 BedroomsDedham 2 Bedrooms
Dedham Apartments with GymDedham Apartments with Parking
Dedham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA
Andover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity