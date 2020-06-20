68 Clack St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood. A Spacious, Eat-in Kitchen with Faux Granite-Countertops Comes with an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, and Good Cabinets, and Adjoins a Sunny Dining Room Area, as Well as a Smaller Bedroom, and Ceramic-Tiled Bathroom. Natural Hardwood Floors are Throughout Including Inside the Master Bedroom Which Offers Two Closets. This Lead Paint-Certified Unit is Pet-Friendly (Small Dog Only), and Offers Laundry-Hook-Ups in the Basement. Outdoor Space Includes a Front Porch, a Huge, Shared Back Yard, Plus 1 Car Off-Street Parking in the Driveway. Parking for an Additional Car is an Extra $75 Per Month. Tenant to Pay for Gas Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity for Lights and Appliances. Seeking Quiet, Respectable Tenants. Good Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease