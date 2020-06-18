46 Church St: Precinct 1

Amenities

PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL SHOWING. Introducing the landmark Clarke House ideally located in Dedham's Precinct 1 Historic District. This sun-filled colonial home offers spacious rooms, period detail, and updated amenities for formal and casual living. The beautiful walled grounds feature a stunning courtyard, koi pond, and a private patio perfect for entertaining. This special home is a short stroll from all that that Dedham offers. Come tour this property and make it your dream home!