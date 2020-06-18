All apartments in Dedham
46 Church St: Precinct 1

46 Church St · (617) 817-1719
Location

46 Church St, Dedham, MA 02026
Downtown Dedham

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3906 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL SHOWING. Introducing the landmark Clarke House ideally located in Dedham's Precinct 1 Historic District. This sun-filled colonial home offers spacious rooms, period detail, and updated amenities for formal and casual living. The beautiful walled grounds feature a stunning courtyard, koi pond, and a private patio perfect for entertaining. This special home is a short stroll from all that that Dedham offers. Come tour this property and make it your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have any available units?
46 Church St: Precinct 1 has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 46 Church St: Precinct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
46 Church St: Precinct 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Church St: Precinct 1 pet-friendly?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dedham.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 offer parking?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not offer parking.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have a pool?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have accessible units?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Church St: Precinct 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Church St: Precinct 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
