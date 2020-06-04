All apartments in Dedham
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:16 PM

25 Sherwood St.

25 Sherwood Street · (617) 969-9000
Location

25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA 02026
East Dedham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances. Brand new renovated bathroom, Washer and dryer in the basement, Storage available in the basement, Comes with one garage parking space! (plus one parking outside garage), Bright apartment with lots of natural light. Original well preserved hardwood floors, high ceilings. Huge backyard with space to grill and garden, perfect for entertainment! You can't beat this location! Easy access to 95/128, 93, or Rt 1. and just minuted from Legacy Place! Call this place home and enjoy the true New England spirit these holidays! This is a steal!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Sherwood St. have any available units?
25 Sherwood St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Sherwood St. have?
Some of 25 Sherwood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Sherwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Sherwood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Sherwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Sherwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dedham.
Does 25 Sherwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Sherwood St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Sherwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Sherwood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Sherwood St. have a pool?
No, 25 Sherwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Sherwood St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Sherwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Sherwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Sherwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Sherwood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Sherwood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
