25 Sherwood St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances. Brand new renovated bathroom, Washer and dryer in the basement, Storage available in the basement, Comes with one garage parking space! (plus one parking outside garage), Bright apartment with lots of natural light. Original well preserved hardwood floors, high ceilings. Huge backyard with space to grill and garden, perfect for entertainment! You can't beat this location! Easy access to 95/128, 93, or Rt 1. and just minuted from Legacy Place! Call this place home and enjoy the true New England spirit these holidays! This is a steal!



Terms: One year lease