Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking playground bbq/grill e-payments

Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped grounds, parking, barbecue and picnic areas, and a children play area along the water. All this located just 1/4 mile from routes 128 and 114, surrounded by many restaurants and shopping plazas.



So relax in your new home and enjoy water views and peaceful breezes at River Drive Apartments.