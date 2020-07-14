All apartments in Danvers
River Drive.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

River Drive

17 River Dr · (781) 460-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 River Dr, Danvers, MA 01923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 11-C · Avail. Oct 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
playground
bbq/grill
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped grounds, parking, barbecue and picnic areas, and a children play area along the water. All this located just 1/4 mile from routes 128 and 114, surrounded by many restaurants and shopping plazas.\n\nSo relax in your new home and enjoy water views and peaceful breezes at River Drive Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River Drive have any available units?
River Drive has 6 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Danvers, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danvers Rent Report.
What amenities does River Drive have?
Some of River Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Drive pet-friendly?
No, River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danvers.
Does River Drive offer parking?
Yes, River Drive offers parking.
Does River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Drive have a pool?
No, River Drive does not have a pool.
Does River Drive have accessible units?
No, River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Drive has units with dishwashers.

