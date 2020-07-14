Amenities
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes. This desirable community, located in Danvers, MA, reflects a tradition of elegant living and creates an atmosphere of serenity enhanced by lush landscaping and dramatic architecture. Beyond the beautiful residences and landscaping you'll discover a vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Come home to Endicott Green apartments today!Endicott Green apartment homes offer an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans that will become your distinctive retreat. Endicott Green is designed for the way you live, with the focus on comfort and convenience. Experience a superior level of service, posh interior appointments and extraordinary amenities at Endicott Green. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool, business center, clubhouse, beautiful lush landscaping, covered parking and ample amount of guest parking. Endicott Green is looking forward to serving you with excellence.