Home
/
Danvers, MA
/
Endicott Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Endicott Green

180 Newbury St · (978) 297-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA 01923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3306 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6201 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 6101 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 6204 · Avail. now

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Endicott Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes. This desirable community, located in Danvers, MA, reflects a tradition of elegant living and creates an atmosphere of serenity enhanced by lush landscaping and dramatic architecture. Beyond the beautiful residences and landscaping you'll discover a vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Come home to Endicott Green apartments today!Endicott Green apartment homes offer an impressive selection of one and two bedroom floor plans that will become your distinctive retreat. Endicott Green is designed for the way you live, with the focus on comfort and convenience. Experience a superior level of service, posh interior appointments and extraordinary amenities at Endicott Green. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool, business center, clubhouse, beautiful lush landscaping, covered parking and ample amount of guest parking. Endicott Green is looking forward to serving you with excellence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Endicott Green have any available units?
Endicott Green has 8 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Danvers, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danvers Rent Report.
What amenities does Endicott Green have?
Some of Endicott Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Endicott Green currently offering any rent specials?
Endicott Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Endicott Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Endicott Green is pet friendly.
Does Endicott Green offer parking?
Yes, Endicott Green offers parking.
Does Endicott Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Endicott Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Endicott Green have a pool?
Yes, Endicott Green has a pool.
Does Endicott Green have accessible units?
No, Endicott Green does not have accessible units.
Does Endicott Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Endicott Green has units with dishwashers.
