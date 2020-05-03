All apartments in Cochituate
13 Lakeview
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:10 AM

13 Lakeview

13 Lakeview Road · (617) 804-5655
Location

13 Lakeview Road, Cochituate, MA 01778

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Modernized and freshly painted single family house (gut rehabbed in 2013) located in a neighborhood near Dudley Pond. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. Hardwood floors throughout the house on 1st floor. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge walk-up attic great for storage. Mostly finished walkout basement with office, playroom, storage areas and laundry room, half bath, laundry with washer & dryer hookups, and access to the yard. Partially fenced yard with large driveway and a storage shed.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Lakeview have any available units?
13 Lakeview has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Lakeview have?
Some of 13 Lakeview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
13 Lakeview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Lakeview pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Lakeview is pet friendly.
Does 13 Lakeview offer parking?
Yes, 13 Lakeview does offer parking.
Does 13 Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Lakeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Lakeview have a pool?
No, 13 Lakeview does not have a pool.
Does 13 Lakeview have accessible units?
No, 13 Lakeview does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Lakeview has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Lakeview have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Lakeview does not have units with air conditioning.
