13 Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Modernized and freshly painted single family house (gut rehabbed in 2013) located in a neighborhood near Dudley Pond. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. Hardwood floors throughout the house on 1st floor. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge walk-up attic great for storage. Mostly finished walkout basement with office, playroom, storage areas and laundry room, half bath, laundry with washer & dryer hookups, and access to the yard. Partially fenced yard with large driveway and a storage shed.



Terms: One year lease