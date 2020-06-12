/
3 bedroom apartments
443 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823172)
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Ave Unit 1
18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices. This 1,200 sq. ft.
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
113 Congress Ave.
113 Congress Avenue, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Beacon
17 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline.
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
28 Hawthorne Street
28 Hawthorn Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
8 Hawthorne Street Apt #1, Chelsea, MA 02150 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 06/01 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
113 Congress Ave Unit 1 - 3
113 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
Completely remodeled unit. Brand new Kitchens and Baths. Hardwood Floors.
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
100 Broadway
100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1253 sqft
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
1407 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,802
1326 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,005
1577 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Eutaw Street #1
83 Eutaw St, Boston, MA
East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included.
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
26 Princeton St 3
26 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 5 bed 2 bath in East Boston....So Close to everything.. Many others as well..Do Not Wait, call , text or email David today 508-367-8854iP
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
34 Sumner St.
34 Sumner Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
154 Bennington St.
154 Bennington Street, Boston, MA
Terms: One year lease
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
299 Lexington
299 Lexington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
294 Princeton St.
294 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
Terms: One year lease
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Hopkins St.
25 Hopkins Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms.
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
83 Chelsea St.
83 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
First unit in a large 3 family in booming East Boston! Brand-new construction, hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and disposal. Spacious bedrooms.
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
101 Chelsea St.
101 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
22 Maverick St.
22 Maverick Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1100 sqft
This newly renovated unit is not to be missed! Located in the heart of Jeffries Point in a perfect location! Gorgeously restored hardwood floors with a large living room and tons of natural light.
