76 Cross St Unit 2

FREE JUNE RENT! Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available June 1st. Unit features stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, HVAC, gas heat and so much more. Located in close proximity to Sullivan Square, Assembly Row, Encore Casino and several other amenities. Just steps from various restaurants, shops, etc. Cats OK for an additional $50 each per month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100 per month. Security deposit negotiable. Lease through 8/31/21.



