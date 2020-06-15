All apartments in Chatham
76 Cross St Unit 2
76 Cross St Unit 2

76 Cross Street · (617) 751-5119
Location

76 Cross Street, Chatham, MA 02633
Chatham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
FREE JUNE RENT! Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available June 1st. Unit features stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, HVAC, gas heat and so much more. Located in close proximity to Sullivan Square, Assembly Row, Encore Casino and several other amenities. Just steps from various restaurants, shops, etc. Cats OK for an additional $50 each per month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100 per month. Security deposit negotiable. Lease through 8/31/21.

(RLNE5849011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have any available units?
76 Cross St Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have?
Some of 76 Cross St Unit 2's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Cross St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
76 Cross St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Cross St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Cross St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 76 Cross St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Cross St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 76 Cross St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 76 Cross St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Cross St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Cross St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76 Cross St Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
