Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Positioned in between Bedford and Burlington, the Middlesex Turnpike and Route 3, Heritage at Bedford Springs is the ideal location. Imagine endless dining and entertainment options, the convenience of an extreme variety of retail, an abundance of parks and recreation boasting the best Eastern Massachusetts has to offer. Take a moment to envision an easy commute to Boston, or a quick escape to New Hampshire. Absorb the soothing sounds of nature, while being minutes away from a vibrant evening and weekend scene. Heritage at Bedford Springs, while providing needed solitude; offers the perfect connection between adventure, relaxation, work and play.