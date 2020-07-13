All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

Heritage at Bedford Springs

100 Thompson Farm · (781) 619-3273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA 01730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5204 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. Sep 19

$3,147

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Bedford Springs.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Positioned in between Bedford and Burlington, the Middlesex Turnpike and Route 3, Heritage at Bedford Springs is the ideal location. Imagine endless dining and entertainment options, the convenience of an extreme variety of retail, an abundance of parks and recreation boasting the best Eastern Massachusetts has to offer. Take a moment to envision an easy commute to Boston, or a quick escape to New Hampshire. Absorb the soothing sounds of nature, while being minutes away from a vibrant evening and weekend scene. Heritage at Bedford Springs, while providing needed solitude; offers the perfect connection between adventure, relaxation, work and play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic pets
Dogs
rent: $50/month
Cats
rent: $40/month
Parking Details: Garage; Underground parking. Other. Detached Garages available for rent. Uncovered Parking Lot is available at no charge. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony Storage, Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have any available units?
Heritage at Bedford Springs has 3 units available starting at $2,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage at Bedford Springs have?
Some of Heritage at Bedford Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Bedford Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Bedford Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Bedford Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs offers parking.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have a pool?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs has a pool.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have accessible units?
No, Heritage at Bedford Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage at Bedford Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage at Bedford Springs has units with air conditioning.

