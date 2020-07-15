/
3 bedroom apartments
311 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
South Braintree
379 Plain St
379 Plain Street, Braintree Town, MA
Available 08/01/20 4 Bd/2 Ba Hse for Rent, small pets considered! - Property Id: 308451 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Plain Street in Braintree with an August 1st move-in date.
East Braintree
39 Liberty Street
39 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
Braintree 3 bedroom in well-maintained two-family available now! Unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, fully applianced eat-in-kitchen, private deck, walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, off-street deeded parking, & shared yard. Oil heat.
North Braintree
85 Hollis Avenue
85 Hollis Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
SINGLE FAMILY House for RENT.
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
South Quincy
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.
Quincy Point
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.
Downtown Randolph
8 Regina Road
8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience.
South Quincy
162 Copeland St
162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment.
Quincy Point
63 Grafton
63 Grafton Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Looking for good credit and good references.
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1408 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,592
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1152 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1351 sqft
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Houghes Neck
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
Neponset - Port Norfolk
116 King St.
116 King Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Plenty of space in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, w/ deeded off-street parking! Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen finished w/ tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Neponset - Port Norfolk
7 Blackwell St.
7 Blackwell Street, Boston, MA
Terms: One year lease
Ashmont
35 Vanwinkle St.
35 Van Winkle St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Penthouse is Situated on a Quiet, Tree-Lined Dead End Street Near Ashmont/Peabody Square and Offers Condo-Quality Finishes Including a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Kitchen with Double-Door Fridge, Hidden Thermador
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
127 Milton St.
127 Milton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Electricity Included in Rent Fee!! This Lower Mills 3 Bedroom 1 Bath on the Second Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence, Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.
Ashmont
2032 Dorchester Ave.
2032 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom apartment within very short walk to Ashmont T! Updated eat-in kitchen with nice appliances and granite counters. Cozy living room. Updated bathroom. Two bedrooms with closets and one without. Hardwood floors.
St. Marks
28 King St.
28 King Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
Important Note: Heat, Hot water and cooking gas INCLUDED in the rent! Free use of Washer and Dryer in the Basement. Huge and spacious unit with extra high ceilings- two porches front and back and large common yard.
