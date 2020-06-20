2 French Ave

Amenities
Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041
Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units!
Brand new building.
Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more.
Available mid June or July.
One bedroom units (There are 5 units left with one bedroom)
prices vary between 1700 and 1800 a month
Tenant pays electric for all utilities.
Braintree has its own electric company, so prices are lower
Parking included for one car in lot
Can have an under ground spot for an additional 75.00 a month
No pets please
Laundry in building
Move in costs: First, Last and half month fee
ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
No Pets Allowed
