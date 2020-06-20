2 French Ave

Amenities

Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041



Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units!



Brand new building.

Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more.

Available mid June or July.



One bedroom units (There are 5 units left with one bedroom)

prices vary between 1700 and 1800 a month

Tenant pays electric for all utilities.

Braintree has its own electric company, so prices are lower

Parking included for one car in lot

Can have an under ground spot for an additional 75.00 a month

No pets please

Laundry in building

Move in costs: First, Last and half month fee



ACB Realty, 781-356-2552



"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285041

