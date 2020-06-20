All apartments in Braintree Town
Braintree Town, MA
2 French Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2 French Ave

2 French Avenue · (781) 356-2552
Location

2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA 02184
South Braintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041

Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units!

Brand new building.
Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more.
Available mid June or July.

One bedroom units (There are 5 units left with one bedroom)
prices vary between 1700 and 1800 a month
Tenant pays electric for all utilities.
Braintree has its own electric company, so prices are lower
Parking included for one car in lot
Can have an under ground spot for an additional 75.00 a month
No pets please
Laundry in building
Move in costs: First, Last and half month fee

ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285041
Property Id 285041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 French Ave have any available units?
2 French Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 French Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2 French Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 French Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2 French Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braintree Town.
Does 2 French Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2 French Ave does offer parking.
Does 2 French Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 French Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 French Ave have a pool?
No, 2 French Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2 French Ave have accessible units?
No, 2 French Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2 French Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 French Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 French Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 French Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
