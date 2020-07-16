Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:51 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beverly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Ocean
31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1023 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
$
2 Units Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Avenue
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
15 Lynde St
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Salem
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Chestnut Street
26 Chestnut Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1232 sqft
Live the life in Hamilton in this charming Cape Cod style home in the family friendly Tally-Ho neighborhood. Within walking distance to shopping, the commuter train to Boston, Patton Park, community pool and area trails.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Salem
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston Street - 108
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1094 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Cherry Street
12 Cherry Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
This rarely available and desirable 2 bedroom townhouse is tucked away on a side-street close to downtown Danvers.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.
Results within 10 miles of Beverly
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
40 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,436
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 811
110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$2,495
576 sqft
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lynn
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
28 Ellerton St.
28 Ellerton Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1! Section 8 Ready! Completely Renovated First Floor 2 bed 1 bath unit in Revere. Unit features New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops, 1 full bath with new fixtures.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynn English
474 Chatham Street 3
474 Chatham Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004 Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
299 Nahant Rd.
299 Nahant Road, Nahant, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond District
271 Lynn Shore Dr
271 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
STUNNING OCEAN VIEW!! Gazing at the ocean on your own private wrap-around porch. Go for a healthy stroll along the beach just a few steps from this Oceanfront 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the desired Lynn's historic Diamond District.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lynn
263-273 Summer Street 4
263-273 Summer Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated spacious 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 310989 Newly renovated beautiful large 5 room3 bedroom apartment close to shopping and transportation.
City Guide for Beverly, MA

Less than 20 miles northeast of Boston, along Massachusetts’ beautiful North Shore, sits the charming and historic little city of Beverly. A unique, modern bedroom community oozing with old world flair, Beverly is a residential hotspot for Bostonians who appreciate the peace and quiet of the suburbs while still being able to partake in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then start click-click-clicking away at the listings in this nifty littl...

Are you, by any chance, in the market for an inexpensive apartment in Beverly, Massachusetts? What are you, a comedian?! Upscale apartments and luxury townhouses are the standard in Beverly, where the average one-bedroom goes for around $1200 and family-sized, multi-bedroom unit usually cost between $1500 and two grand. Fortunately, amenities, even at the more modestly priced rentals in the city, tend to be top-notch and often include renovated interiors, walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, and plenty of storage space.

Several property managers at Beverly apartment complexes offer short-term leases (usually at a slightly elevated price), while pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals are amply available, as well. Waiting lists are rare, and apartments are spread evenly throughout the city; whether you’re targeting an apartment, loft, or townhouse for rent in the Montserrat neighborhood, downtown, the coveted North Beverly area, or any other part of town, you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment that fits you to a tee.

When it comes to culture and entertainment, meanwhile, Beverly is certainly no slouch. Attractions include a walker-friendly downtown shopping district, a variety of parks, trails, and beaches, and several historic landmarks and must-see museums including the Salem Witch Museum (Beverly was originally a part of Salem and donated a number of “witches” to the cause back in the day). Factor in a hodgepodge of eateries and nightlife hotspots and a top-notch public transit system that connects to big sister Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “The Birthplace of America’s Navy.”

So without further delay, let’s get down to business and find you the perfect Beverly, Massachusetts apartment for rent! Congrats in advance and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beverly, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beverly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

