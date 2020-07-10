All apartments in Belmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

52 Lawndale St

52 Lawndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 Lawndale Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A Belmont classic so close to Cambridge. 5 rooms: large living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom, and study. All hardwood floors, free laundry and storage in the basement, free off-street driveway parking for 1 car only (no over-night street parking in Belmont allowed), beautiful front porch, shared yard, lots of modern touches, lots of charming detail, and easy access to shopping and quick bus to Cambridge and Boston. Available for 9/1 only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Lawndale St have any available units?
52 Lawndale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 52 Lawndale St have?
Some of 52 Lawndale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Lawndale St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Lawndale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Lawndale St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Lawndale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 52 Lawndale St offer parking?
Yes, 52 Lawndale St offers parking.
Does 52 Lawndale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Lawndale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Lawndale St have a pool?
No, 52 Lawndale St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Lawndale St have accessible units?
No, 52 Lawndale St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Lawndale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Lawndale St has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Lawndale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Lawndale St does not have units with air conditioning.
