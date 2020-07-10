52 Lawndale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A Belmont classic so close to Cambridge. 5 rooms: large living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom, and study. All hardwood floors, free laundry and storage in the basement, free off-street driveway parking for 1 car only (no over-night street parking in Belmont allowed), beautiful front porch, shared yard, lots of modern touches, lots of charming detail, and easy access to shopping and quick bus to Cambridge and Boston. Available for 9/1 only.