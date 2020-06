Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 6 room 2+ bed in great Belmont Neighborhood. Literally 30 seconds from the Center. Lots of Shopping. Spacious LIV/DIN. Detailed woodwork, Lots of windows and lots of light. Nice Modern Eat In Kitchen with DW. Back yard, porch and garage.. Lots of Character and Very Clean. Excellent unit. Free laundry in the basement and 1 off street parking spot is included. (Reference #172179)