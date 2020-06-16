3 Williston Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Large, Spacious & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom. Off street parking for up to 3 cars.



Avail. For immediate Move in!



VIRTUAL TOUR available upon request.



Apartment located in Belmont (Cushing Square). On Bus Line to Harvard Square/Boston.

Off street parking. Amenities included: dishwasher, rerigerator, hardwood floors, storage in attic & basement and washer & dryer in unit.



Pet friendly.



Date Available: June1, 2020.



Up front payments: First, Security and Fee - 3 months.

Please contact John at 617-923-0020 or email: jrmcpacva@gmail.com to learn more.



Available to show apartment upon request!