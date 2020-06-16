All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

3 Williston Road

3 Williston Road · (617) 923-0020
Location

3 Williston Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Large, Spacious & Bright Deleaded 3 Bedroom: consisting of Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen fully applianced with pantry off kitchen, 1 Bathroom, Three Season Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms plus office or 3rd bebroom. Off street parking for up to 3 cars.

Avail. For immediate Move in!

VIRTUAL TOUR available upon request.

Apartment located in Belmont (Cushing Square). On Bus Line to Harvard Square/Boston.
Off street parking. Amenities included: dishwasher, rerigerator, hardwood floors, storage in attic & basement and washer & dryer in unit.

Pet friendly.

Date Available: June1, 2020.

Up front payments: First, Security and Fee - 3 months.
Please contact John at 617-923-0020 or email: jrmcpacva@gmail.com to learn more.

Available to show apartment upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

