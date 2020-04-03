351 Whidah Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

*Weekly Rental* Incredible views and exclusive location! Located in North Chatham, with expansive, commanding and sweeping saltwater views of the Atlantic Ocean, Nauset Beach, Strong Island, Bassing Harbor and north to Pleasant Bay and Orleans from this luxury home located at end of a quiet road located in a private association in North Chatham. High on a bluff, it is the quintessential waterfront location in Chatham, available for only a few select weeks each year. 3941 square feet of classic, Cape Cod home. This home's elegant and comfortable furnishings help it stand out from others with a more casual feel. Beautiful water views from every room in the house. Walk down your private stairs to the sandy association beach for a day full of fun. Book this home for a truly memorable vacation.