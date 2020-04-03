All apartments in Barnstable County
Find more places like 351 Whidah Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Barnstable County, MA
/
351 Whidah Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

351 Whidah Road

351 Whidah Road · (508) 308-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

351 Whidah Road, Barnstable County, MA 02650
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*Weekly Rental* Incredible views and exclusive location! Located in North Chatham, with expansive, commanding and sweeping saltwater views of the Atlantic Ocean, Nauset Beach, Strong Island, Bassing Harbor and north to Pleasant Bay and Orleans from this luxury home located at end of a quiet road located in a private association in North Chatham. High on a bluff, it is the quintessential waterfront location in Chatham, available for only a few select weeks each year. 3941 square feet of classic, Cape Cod home. This home's elegant and comfortable furnishings help it stand out from others with a more casual feel. Beautiful water views from every room in the house. Walk down your private stairs to the sandy association beach for a day full of fun. Book this home for a truly memorable vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Whidah Road have any available units?
351 Whidah Road has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Whidah Road have?
Some of 351 Whidah Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Whidah Road currently offering any rent specials?
351 Whidah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Whidah Road pet-friendly?
No, 351 Whidah Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable County.
Does 351 Whidah Road offer parking?
No, 351 Whidah Road does not offer parking.
Does 351 Whidah Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Whidah Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Whidah Road have a pool?
No, 351 Whidah Road does not have a pool.
Does 351 Whidah Road have accessible units?
No, 351 Whidah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Whidah Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Whidah Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Whidah Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Whidah Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 351 Whidah Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MA
Revere, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MABarnstable Town, MADennis Port, MAPlymouth, MAMarshfield, MANorth Pembroke, MANew Bedford, MA
Hingham, MAHull, MAAbington, MABridgewater, MATaunton, MABraintree Town, MARaynham Center, MARandolph, MAMilton, MASalem, MASwampscott, MALynn, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity