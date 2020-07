Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - Property Id: 309165



- 1100 Square foot unit

- Built in 2008

- Quiet tenants and neighbors

- New flooring installed

- Spacious Kitchen and living area

- Washer and dryer space

- New Kitchen sink installed

- New Kitchen Fan installed

- New Refrigerator

- New Oven

- New Water system

- Personal Parking Space

- Less than 10 Minutes High way 95

- Very large back yard

- Located in small quiet neighborhood

- Less than 1 mile from beautiful La Salette Shrine

- Less than 1 mile from Commuter Rail

- Less than 1 mile from local Seabra's Grocery store

- Less than 1 mile from Attleboro center

