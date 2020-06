Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors shine throughout, many updates have been made and these is 2 off street parking spaces. Spend your days sipping coffee on your private porch or grilling in the backyard. Conveniently located just minutes to highways and the downtown train station.