Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

37 Haverhill Rd.

37 Haverhill Road · (617) 286-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Haverhill Road, Amesbury Town, MA 01913
Amesbury

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
(2 Bed 2 bath. Located in a multi unit Apartment building) Luxury Features: Laminated floors in living room and .. dining room combo. Central air , luxury carpets in bedrooms. Ceramic Tiles..club room..Elevator.Fitness Center. washer and dryer in unit.open floor plan..Attractive lighting.Balconies and patios.New/Renovated Bath Security System.. swimming pool.community space with Wi-Fi..Apartments are internet ready.. Kitchen Features: stainless steel appliances..Oven/Range..Refrigerator.. breakfast bar.Dishwasher.Eat-In Kitchen..Granite Counter Tops. Microwave.Modern Kitchen ((Unit prices for a 15 months lease)) Pet Policy: cats and dogs are both accepted for extra $50.00 a month. 2 pets max per apartment. ( 2 dogs are accepted with a combined weight of 60lbs) Parking: 1st car is included second car need s to be garaged for extra $75.00 a month. Renters Insurance required for 100k Hurry while the apartments last. ((Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Central Metrowest Rental Division Rental Division of DRG makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad. (37-4311) Images appearing in advertisements may be of model unit at property, sizes of rooms and floor plan of actual unit may vary from images. Pricing includes any current move in specials. Please contact us for pet policy as number of pets, size and breed restrictions may apply.))

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have any available units?
37 Haverhill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amesbury Town, MA.
What amenities does 37 Haverhill Rd. have?
Some of 37 Haverhill Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Haverhill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Haverhill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Haverhill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. does offer parking.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. has a pool.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 37 Haverhill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Haverhill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Haverhill Rd. has units with air conditioning.
