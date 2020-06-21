All apartments in Amesbury Town
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

16 Dennett St.

16 Dennett Street · (781) 653-4698
Location

16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA 01913
Amesbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 Dennett St. · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River. This 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot that includes town trash/recycling, garage, & parking for 2 cars. The home boasts beautiful wide-board pine floors, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a front porch to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Kitchen, dining room, living room and bedroom are on the 1st floor with the 2 bedrooms up on the 2nd floor.
Non-working fireplace and working wood stove.
OFF STREET PARKING WITH GARAGE
NO SMOKING! Cat may be considered.

(RLNE5845910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Dennett St. have any available units?
16 Dennett St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Dennett St. have?
Some of 16 Dennett St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Dennett St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dennett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dennett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Dennett St. is pet friendly.
Does 16 Dennett St. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Dennett St. does offer parking.
Does 16 Dennett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dennett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dennett St. have a pool?
No, 16 Dennett St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dennett St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Dennett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dennett St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dennett St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Dennett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Dennett St. does not have units with air conditioning.
