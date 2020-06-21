Amenities

16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River. This 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot that includes town trash/recycling, garage, & parking for 2 cars. The home boasts beautiful wide-board pine floors, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a front porch to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Kitchen, dining room, living room and bedroom are on the 1st floor with the 2 bedrooms up on the 2nd floor.

Non-working fireplace and working wood stove.

OFF STREET PARKING WITH GARAGE

NO SMOKING! Cat may be considered.



