209 Great Rd B-3

Heat & HW included ! Beautiful & very spacious 1 bedroom condominium for rent in wonderful, highly sought after Pine Hill Condos locale. Updated 2nd floor unit offers gleaming HW floors throughout & fully equipped kitchen renovated in 2019 with all new SS appliances & granite counters. Open floor plan with sunny Living/ Dining combo & country wooded view through a large picture window. The king-sized bedroom has a generous, nicely orginised closet. Updated, sparkling clean full bathroom with granit top vanity cabinet. The unit is tastefully painted through-out with a designer choice of paint. Coin operated laundry in a building for convinience. Easy parking ! A great community to reside in. Enjoy a professionally designed, quiet complex with gas lanterns and manicured grounds with a private area for the grill & in- ground swimming pool ! Near many shops & grocery stores such as Trader Joe's, TJ Max & Market Basket. Easy access to route 2 and 495. No pets & no smoking per condo rules.

No Pets Allowed



