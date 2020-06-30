All apartments in Acton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

209 Great Rd B-3

209 Great Rd · (617) 335-6229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Great Rd, Acton, MA 01720
Acton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit B-3 Available 08/01/20 Large & gorgeous 1 bed! Heat, HW & parkg included - Property Id: 322254

Heat & HW included ! Beautiful & very spacious 1 bedroom condominium for rent in wonderful, highly sought after Pine Hill Condos locale. Updated 2nd floor unit offers gleaming HW floors throughout & fully equipped kitchen renovated in 2019 with all new SS appliances & granite counters. Open floor plan with sunny Living/ Dining combo & country wooded view through a large picture window. The king-sized bedroom has a generous, nicely orginised closet. Updated, sparkling clean full bathroom with granit top vanity cabinet. The unit is tastefully painted through-out with a designer choice of paint. Coin operated laundry in a building for convinience. Easy parking ! A great community to reside in. Enjoy a professionally designed, quiet complex with gas lanterns and manicured grounds with a private area for the grill & in- ground swimming pool ! Near many shops & grocery stores such as Trader Joe's, TJ Max & Market Basket. Easy access to route 2 and 495. No pets & no smoking per condo rules.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/209-great-rd-acton-ma-unit-b-3/322254
Property Id 322254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

