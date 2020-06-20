925 Ockley Drive

Amenities

Elegant Brick Home In Historic South Highland Park - Perfection on the park! This fully remodeled 4 bed/ 3.5 bath brick home is situated in the heart of Historic South Highlands on Betty Virginia Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are many places for entertaining; the formal living room, the family room, the dining room, the side porch, as well as the new deck in the backyard. A mud/bonus room acts as an office/homework area with built in work stations. Professionally landscaped yard with a sprinkler system. This home is move-in-ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818210)