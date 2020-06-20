All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 925 Ockley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
925 Ockley Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

925 Ockley Drive

925 Ockley Dr · (318) 747-8469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

925 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA 71106
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Ockley Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant Brick Home In Historic South Highland Park - Perfection on the park! This fully remodeled 4 bed/ 3.5 bath brick home is situated in the heart of Historic South Highlands on Betty Virginia Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are many places for entertaining; the formal living room, the family room, the dining room, the side porch, as well as the new deck in the backyard. A mud/bonus room acts as an office/homework area with built in work stations. Professionally landscaped yard with a sprinkler system. This home is move-in-ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Ockley Drive have any available units?
925 Ockley Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Ockley Drive have?
Some of 925 Ockley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Ockley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Ockley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Ockley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Ockley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 925 Ockley Drive offer parking?
No, 925 Ockley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 925 Ockley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Ockley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Ockley Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Ockley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Ockley Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Ockley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Ockley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Ockley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 925 Ockley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity