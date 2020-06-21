All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

838 Ratcliff Street

838 Ratcliff Street · (318) 747-8469
Location

838 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 838 Ratcliff Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home In South Highland Fairfield Area - South Highland/Fairfield home located in the perfect location! This home has a beautifully updated kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bathrooms have also been updated! Nice living room with carpet and decorative mantle, formal dining with charming corner built-ins. Spacious yard with partial fencing. This home is close to shopping, LSU Health Center, I-49 - so convenient to everything! You are going to love it!

School District: Arthur Circle Elementary, Broadmoor Middle, & Byrd High School.

(RLNE5819043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Ratcliff Street have any available units?
838 Ratcliff Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 Ratcliff Street have?
Some of 838 Ratcliff Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Ratcliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 Ratcliff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Ratcliff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Ratcliff Street is pet friendly.
Does 838 Ratcliff Street offer parking?
No, 838 Ratcliff Street does not offer parking.
Does 838 Ratcliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Ratcliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Ratcliff Street have a pool?
No, 838 Ratcliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 Ratcliff Street have accessible units?
No, 838 Ratcliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Ratcliff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Ratcliff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
