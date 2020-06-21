838 Ratcliff Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home In South Highland Fairfield Area - South Highland/Fairfield home located in the perfect location! This home has a beautifully updated kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bathrooms have also been updated! Nice living room with carpet and decorative mantle, formal dining with charming corner built-ins. Spacious yard with partial fencing. This home is close to shopping, LSU Health Center, I-49 - so convenient to everything! You are going to love it!



School District: Arthur Circle Elementary, Broadmoor Middle, & Byrd High School.



(RLNE5819043)