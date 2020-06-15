All apartments in Shreveport
830 Ratcliff Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

830 Ratcliff Street

830 Ratcliff Street · (318) 747-8469
Location

830 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Ratcliff Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
Home in South Highland/Fairfield Area - Updated 3 bed/2 bath In South Highland/Fairfield! Kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, & microwave. New flooring. Washer & dryer is in the home but NOT warrantied. Gated driveway & fully fenced in back yard with outdoor fire pit. Great back house with covered parking space & AC that can be used for an office space or gym. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

School District: Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School, Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, & Caddo Career & Technical Center

(RLNE5823762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Ratcliff Street have any available units?
830 Ratcliff Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Ratcliff Street have?
Some of 830 Ratcliff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Ratcliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 Ratcliff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Ratcliff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Ratcliff Street is pet friendly.
Does 830 Ratcliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 Ratcliff Street does offer parking.
Does 830 Ratcliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Ratcliff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Ratcliff Street have a pool?
No, 830 Ratcliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 Ratcliff Street have accessible units?
No, 830 Ratcliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Ratcliff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Ratcliff Street has units with dishwashers.
