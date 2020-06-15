830 Ratcliff Street

Amenities
Home in South Highland/Fairfield Area - Updated 3 bed/2 bath In South Highland/Fairfield! Kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, & microwave. New flooring. Washer & dryer is in the home but NOT warrantied. Gated driveway & fully fenced in back yard with outdoor fire pit. Great back house with covered parking space & AC that can be used for an office space or gym. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
School District: Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School, Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, & Caddo Career & Technical Center
(RLNE5823762)