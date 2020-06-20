All apartments in Shreveport
622 Dalzell St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

622 Dalzell St.

622 Dalzell Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 Dalzell Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
Highland! - This Highland home located on a corner lot is full of charm and provides plenty of space! You'll love the windows throughout providing great natural light, the original hardwood floors, authentic glass doorknobs, fresh interior paint, and new light fixtures. This spacious home provides extra bonus space for an office, playroom, or spare bedrooms. New roof! Enjoy the location near downtown Shreveport, Centenary College, Mardi Gras parade routes, and trendy shopping and dining on Line Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Dalzell St. have any available units?
622 Dalzell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 622 Dalzell St. currently offering any rent specials?
622 Dalzell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Dalzell St. pet-friendly?
No, 622 Dalzell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 622 Dalzell St. offer parking?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not offer parking.
Does 622 Dalzell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Dalzell St. have a pool?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not have a pool.
Does 622 Dalzell St. have accessible units?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Dalzell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Dalzell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Dalzell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
