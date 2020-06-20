622 Dalzell St.

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Highland! - This Highland home located on a corner lot is full of charm and provides plenty of space! You'll love the windows throughout providing great natural light, the original hardwood floors, authentic glass doorknobs, fresh interior paint, and new light fixtures. This spacious home provides extra bonus space for an office, playroom, or spare bedrooms. New roof! Enjoy the location near downtown Shreveport, Centenary College, Mardi Gras parade routes, and trendy shopping and dining on Line Ave!



(RLNE5793782)