Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

South Highlands rental on Bayou Pierre. Completely updated with new paint, carpet, and fixtures. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants via walking path around the bayou. Be the first to live in this new updated Three Bedroom property for only $1,200.00 per month.