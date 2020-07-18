Amenities
3640 W. College St. Shreveport, La. 71109 - Looking for a Great 2 bedroom/1 bath? 3640 W. College has been fully remodeled. New exterior paint/ interior paint. hardwood floors refurbished. New kitchen and bathroom floors, New counter tops, new light fixtures throughout . washer dryer connections. We provide new fridge and gas stove and window units - hot/cold combo. Property has a nice porch and back yard.
Rent $700
Deposit $500
Pet Deposit $200 and non- refundable
Call Leeson Real Estate Investments, LLC. -318-207-6420 Monday Thru Friday 8 am to 5 pm
To apply online please visit leesonrealestateinvestment.com
Application fee$35
I.D. and proof of income required.
Section 8 accepted
(RLNE5914115)