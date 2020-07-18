All apartments in Shreveport
3640 W,. College St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3640 W,. College St.

3640 West College Street · No Longer Available
Location

3640 West College Street, Shreveport, LA 71109
Queensborough

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3640 W. College St. Shreveport, La. 71109 - Looking for a Great 2 bedroom/1 bath? 3640 W. College has been fully remodeled. New exterior paint/ interior paint. hardwood floors refurbished. New kitchen and bathroom floors, New counter tops, new light fixtures throughout . washer dryer connections. We provide new fridge and gas stove and window units - hot/cold combo. Property has a nice porch and back yard.

Rent $700
Deposit $500

Pet Deposit $200 and non- refundable

Call Leeson Real Estate Investments, LLC. -318-207-6420 Monday Thru Friday 8 am to 5 pm
To apply online please visit leesonrealestateinvestment.com

Application fee$35
I.D. and proof of income required.

Section 8 accepted

(RLNE5914115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 W,. College St. have any available units?
3640 W,. College St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 W,. College St. have?
Some of 3640 W,. College St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 W,. College St. currently offering any rent specials?
3640 W,. College St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 W,. College St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 W,. College St. is pet friendly.
Does 3640 W,. College St. offer parking?
No, 3640 W,. College St. does not offer parking.
Does 3640 W,. College St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 W,. College St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 W,. College St. have a pool?
No, 3640 W,. College St. does not have a pool.
Does 3640 W,. College St. have accessible units?
No, 3640 W,. College St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 W,. College St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 W,. College St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College