362 Arthur Avenue

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade. Lots of closets and storage in each room. Includes breakfast area as well as dining room.
Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non refundable pet fee is $250.00 (if applicable). Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com
Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
Licences in Louisiana by the LREC, USA
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.