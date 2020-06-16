All apartments in Shreveport
362 Arthur Avenue

362 Arthur Avenue · (318) 225-7955
Location

362 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade. Lots of closets and storage in each room. Includes breakfast area as well as dining room.
Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non refundable pet fee is $250.00 (if applicable). Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
Licences in Louisiana by the LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Arthur Avenue have any available units?
362 Arthur Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 Arthur Avenue have?
Some of 362 Arthur Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Arthur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
362 Arthur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Arthur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 Arthur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 362 Arthur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 362 Arthur Avenue does offer parking.
Does 362 Arthur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 Arthur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Arthur Avenue have a pool?
No, 362 Arthur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 362 Arthur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 362 Arthur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Arthur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Arthur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
