362 Arthur Avenue

Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade. Lots of closets and storage in each room. Includes breakfast area as well as dining room.

Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non refundable pet fee is $250.00 (if applicable). Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

Licences in Louisiana by the LREC, USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.