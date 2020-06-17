All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

351 Atlantic Ave

351 Atlantic Avenue · (318) 747-8469
Location

351 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 351 Atlantic Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, & a gas stove/oven. Bathroom is fully remodeled with granite vanity top. Huge laundry room with washer & dryer connections. Two car garage plus a utility shed for plenty of storage. Spacious fenced in yard with large brick barbecue pit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
351 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 351 Atlantic Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 351 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 351 Atlantic Ave does offer parking.
Does 351 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Atlantic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 351 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
