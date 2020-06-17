351 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, & a gas stove/oven. Bathroom is fully remodeled with granite vanity top. Huge laundry room with washer & dryer connections. Two car garage plus a utility shed for plenty of storage. Spacious fenced in yard with large brick barbecue pit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5583331)