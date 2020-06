Amenities

Beautiful 3br 2ba Broadmoor home for rent - 3402 Beverly Pl Available now! Fantastic 3-bedroom 2 bath home with original refinished hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths located in the sought-after Broadmoor area of Shreveport.



Please visit www.TPNRentals.com for our current vacancies and to request any information.



Call 318-309-7653 to schedule your showing today!



Titan Property Network LLC

909 McDade St Bossier City, LA 71112

Office: 318.309.7653

Licensed by LREC



(RLNE5187967)