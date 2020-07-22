/
/
plaquemines county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
390 Apartments for rent in Plaquemines County, LA📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
161 East Crest Drive
161 East Crest Drive, Buras, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
552 sqft
2br/1bath 12' x 46' Mobile home on private lot - Property Id: 134806 2012 12' x 46' Mobile home. Fully furnished on a private lot. Includes Electricity and water. Tenant is responsible for cutting grass. Rent is $850.00 per month deposit is $850.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Ave B.
128 Avenue B, Buras, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
480 sqft
12' x 40' mobile home fully furnished - Property Id: 132899 Its a 12' x 40" 2bedroom 1 bath mobile home fully furnished/ stackable washer and dryer on private lot. Beutiful oak tree for plenty of shade.
Results within 1 mile of Plaquemines County
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1456 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Terrytown
2785 BELLE CHASSE Highway
2785 Belle Chasse Highway, Terrytown, LA
Studio
$4,000
1800 sqft
Prime retail location conveniently located on busy Belle Chasse Highway. Open plan, flexible to meet the needs of many different type of businesses. Large windows for great natural light and lots of parking around this location.
Results within 5 miles of Plaquemines County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
17 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
18 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
446 FAIRMONT Street
446 Fairmont Street, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Nice sized one bedroom in very quiet settled area. Hardwood floors, central air and heat and off street parking. NO VOUCHERS NOT PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
1945 PACE Boulevard
1945 Pace Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME ! OWNER PAYS WATER.. No carpet. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Unit comes with fridge. Ready for move in. Lots of parking. Very Roomy unit !
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
711 BARTHOLOMEW Street
711 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Fun and Funky upstairs unit in a well-maintained Bywater triplex with all utilities paid. 2 bed, 1 bath fully furnished unit, with washer/dryer in unit and central A/C. 2nd floor boasts private balcony with tree-top views of all of Bywater.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
442 FRISCOVILLE Avenue
442 Friscoville Ave, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Adorable Victorian cottage with 11' ceilings and original hardwood floors that was once located at the LeBeau Plantation. Unit was totally gutted and renovated with all new plumbing, electric, HVAC with full set of appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
4006 ROYAL Street
4006 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1369 sqft
Gorgeous 2 beds/1 bath for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, more renovations in 2017. Historically designed exterior w/ multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
4008 ROYAL Street
4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2037 sqft
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
4 HERITAGE Lane
4 Heritage Lane, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
Great Gated Condo! This 2nd Floor End Unit was renovated in 2018. It is a 2 bedroom with a loft that has been converted to a third bedroom or office. Open dining room with a large living room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
New Gretna
621 AMELIA Street
621 Amelia Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Cute Shotgun Single Family Home on Amelia Street in Old Gretna, home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, fenced yard with a covered carport.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive
3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
2701 S BIRCHFIELD Drive
2701 South Birchfield Drive, Woodmere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Well maintained property. Solar panels are huge help with electric bills. Comes with refrigerator, Range and washer/dryer. Washer / dryer stay but not maintained by owner. Great home for formal and informal entertaining. Large fenced yards.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Plaquemines County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Metairie, Biloxi, Slidell, and Houma have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LAMetairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAGautier, MSElmwood, LAGulf Hills, MSGretna, LAMarrero, LA