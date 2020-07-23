/
19 Apartments for rent in Lafourche County, LA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
8 Units Available
Acadia Villas
624 Percy Brown Road, Thibodaux, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acadia Villas in Thibodaux. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Bayou Reserve
2464 Talbot Ave, Thibodaux, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1031 sqft
Well-appointed apartments have hardwood floors, patios or balconies, extra storage, and fireplaces. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Five miles from Thibodaux and Nicholls State University.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Ormonde Drive
202 Ormonde Drive, Thibodaux, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Lafourche County
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
18 Units Available
Belmere Luxury Apartments
100 Belmere Luxury Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1303 sqft
Belmere Apartments in Houma, LA, offers upscale modern living with all the classic charm for which Louisiana is known.
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
16 Units Available
Acadian
Acadia Park
1300 Laban Avenue, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1075 sqft
Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
19 Units Available
Landing at Bayou Cane
1803 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1491 sqft
Enjoy an effortless lifestyle at the Landing Apartments at Bayou Cane, a gated pet-friendly community in Houma, Louisiana with classically designed apartments in a connected community atmosphere.
Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
4 Units Available
Canterbury House Apts
5467 W Park Ave, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canterbury House boasts comfortable apartments in Houma, Louisiana, which provide a much desired escape from the ordinary. Here, you can experience true southern style and charm. Our quaint, colonial architecture shines like a true gem.
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
Quail Court
375 Westside Boulevard, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
Come experience the excitement and beauty of living at Quail Court Apartments. Our community is located in the heart of Houma, Louisiana within minutes of wonderful shopping and fantastic restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12439 US 90 Highway
12439 US Route 90, Des Allemands, LA
Studio
$2,850
4200 sqft
Great location in high traffic area on Highway 90 with easy access to I-310 & I-10. Unit is currently vacant with 4,204 square feet with 14 feet ceiling height & stained concrete flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
7477 West Main Street
7477 Main St, Houma, LA
Studio
$600
600 sqft
Great location for a licensed stylist or barber, licensed nail technician looking to branch out on their own. It's a great space for a small starter business. Great space for those who wish to market new hobbies.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
207 Rue D'Iberville
207 Rue D 'iberville, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Open Floor Plan with Dining Room, Covered Patio, Fence Yard, Double Parking Pad, Wood Burning, Fireplace, Master Bedroom has 2 Closets, Owner/Agent - Can Be Leased for $1,395 Furnished.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Gold Dr
106 Gold Dr, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
485 Grand Caillou Road - C
485 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Cute 1 bed room 1 bath apartment, Loft style with bedroom located up stairs. Fenced in patio and courtyard. 485 Grand Calliou Rd. Houma La. $550/month with $550 deposit. Cute 1 bed room 1 bath apartment, Loft style with bedroom located up stairs.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
256 Monarch Drive - B
256 Monarch Drive, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard $700 a month / $700 security deposit 1 year lease required 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3814 Highway 56
3814 Louisiana Highway 56, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Porcelain tile floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
3594 Friendswood Drive - 2
3594 Friendswood Drive, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Granite Counter Tops in very Clean & up and coming neighborhood less than 3 miles away from Down town, restaurants, and onways. Great Location, must See! Off street parking. Washer & Dryer hook ups included.
Last updated April 29 at 10:15 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
206 Rue De Iberville
206 Rue D 'iberville, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
$1,195 Monthly with $1,195 Deposit!!!! THIS TWO STORY TOWN HOME IN THE MULBERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING A NEWER 2019 ROOF AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING . IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE, 1431 LIVING AREA, 2BR & 2.
Results within 10 miles of Lafourche County
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Cameron Isles
100 Cameron Isles Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Cameron Isles is a brand-new luxury apartment community, located in Houma Louisiana. Our beautiful homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens including custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
827 Milling Ave - 77
827 Milling Ave, Luling, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Milling Ave - 77 in Luling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lafourche County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, and Houma have apartments for rent.
