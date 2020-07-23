5830 Clara St

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Fantastic Uptown 2/1 apt with Utilities INCLUDED! - Property Id: 322289
Adorable 2/1 uptown-university area apartment! Utilities are INCLUDED!! Professionally cleaned apartment with LOTS of natural light and high ceilings includes coveted private driveway, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, granite countertops, slim A/C unit in main living area, W/D in utility room, and lots of storage space with walk-in closets. Did I mention UTILITIES are PAID?! Electricity, gas, water, & trash are included which means NO utility deposits for you! Available Early August 2020. Apartment comes UNFURNISHED. Text or call Lauren for a scheduled showing. Lawn care also provided by owner. No Smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis for additional fee. 12 month min lease term.
