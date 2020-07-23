All apartments in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
5830 Clara St
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:32 AM

5830 Clara St

5830 Clara Street · (504) 300-9339
Location

5830 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Audubon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1675 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Fantastic Uptown 2/1 apt with Utilities INCLUDED! - Property Id: 322289

Adorable 2/1 uptown-university area apartment! Utilities are INCLUDED!! Professionally cleaned apartment with LOTS of natural light and high ceilings includes coveted private driveway, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, granite countertops, slim A/C unit in main living area, W/D in utility room, and lots of storage space with walk-in closets. Did I mention UTILITIES are PAID?! Electricity, gas, water, & trash are included which means NO utility deposits for you! Available Early August 2020. Apartment comes UNFURNISHED. Text or call Lauren for a scheduled showing. Lawn care also provided by owner. No Smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis for additional fee. 12 month min lease term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5830-clara-st-new-orleans-la/322289
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Clara St have any available units?
5830 Clara St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 Clara St have?
Some of 5830 Clara St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Clara St currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Clara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Clara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Clara St is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Clara St offer parking?
No, 5830 Clara St does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Clara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 Clara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Clara St have a pool?
No, 5830 Clara St does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Clara St have accessible units?
No, 5830 Clara St does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Clara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Clara St has units with dishwashers.
