2222 CARONDELET Street

Amenities
Beautiful & private 1st floor gated condo in the Garden District, just 1 block off of St. Charles Ave. Gorgeous original hdwd floors throughout, 14ft ceilings, custom trim & frame molding, granite countertops, ss appliances, & in-unit washer/dryer. PB & RH light fixtures throughout, & mounted TV in bathroom for Netflix/wine in the bath! Gated, assigned parking spot adjacent to entry door. Precious private courtyd w/ porch & 8ft cedar privacy fence. A perfect Garden District oasis! Pets allowed case-by-case.