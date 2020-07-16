All apartments in New Orleans
2222 CARONDELET Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

2222 CARONDELET Street

2222 Carondelet Street · (504) 418-1575
Location

2222 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful & private 1st floor gated condo in the Garden District, just 1 block off of St. Charles Ave. Gorgeous original hdwd floors throughout, 14ft ceilings, custom trim & frame molding, granite countertops, ss appliances, & in-unit washer/dryer. PB & RH light fixtures throughout, & mounted TV in bathroom for Netflix/wine in the bath! Gated, assigned parking spot adjacent to entry door. Precious private courtyd w/ porch & 8ft cedar privacy fence. A perfect Garden District oasis! Pets allowed case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 CARONDELET Street have any available units?
2222 CARONDELET Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 CARONDELET Street have?
Some of 2222 CARONDELET Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 CARONDELET Street currently offering any rent specials?
2222 CARONDELET Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 CARONDELET Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 CARONDELET Street is pet friendly.
Does 2222 CARONDELET Street offer parking?
Yes, 2222 CARONDELET Street offers parking.
Does 2222 CARONDELET Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 CARONDELET Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 CARONDELET Street have a pool?
No, 2222 CARONDELET Street does not have a pool.
Does 2222 CARONDELET Street have accessible units?
No, 2222 CARONDELET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 CARONDELET Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 CARONDELET Street has units with dishwashers.
